Narberth-based Woven Labels UK, who are UK manufacturers of woven and printed labels for the schoolwear, fashion and textile industry, can now run its factory entirely off solar power thanks to the panels fitted by Photon Project Management.

The move enables the business to reduce its environmental impact whilst still providing the very best in service and products.

This is one of the many steps in Woven Labels UK’s mission to make their company as green as possible, values that are close to the family and what they strive for.

As well as the solar panels, Woven Labels UK now uses recycled yarn in the production of their woven nametapes and labels and their printed range of labels are made with either recycled satin or 100 per cent cotton ribbon.

Another step made in reducing their carbon footprint is the installation of electric car charging ports in the car park for those wishing to have a greener commute to work.

General manager Hugh Lloyd said “We’re extremely happy with the progress being made here -we’re passionate about reducing our environmental impact and this has been a great improvement.”