The Unicef UK Silver - Rights Committed Award has been given to Milford Haven School, following its continued progress towards embedding children’s rights in the school’s policy, practice and ethos.

The school successfully achieved the organisation’s Bronze award in 2022.

Its impact has been to encourage pupils at the schbool to see themselves as rights-respecting global citizens and advocates for fairness and children’s rights.

One example is the senior prefect team who run the annual pupil conference, ensuring that every pupil has a voice and that every voice is heard.

Headteacher Ceri-Anne Morris said: “I am extremely proud of everyone involved in achieving this award, to progress from Bronze to Silver so quickly, shows the dedication and commitment of our pupils and staff.

“Our school ethos is Together Aspire, Together Achieve and achieving the Unicef- UK Silver- Rights Committed Award truly has been a team effort.

“We look forward to continuing to put the Rights of the Child at the heart of the school’s planning, policies, practice and ethos as we work towards achieving the Gold - Rights Respecting Award and positively impact our young people to feel safe, happier and become more active in school life and the wider world”.