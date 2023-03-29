The lifeboat launched shortly after 4am yesterday, Tuesday March 28 to assist in the search after the 18-yeer-old was reported missing in the Milford Haven area.

The lifeboat began the search from Conduit Beach, heading east. Once off Milford Docks entrance, the Y boat was deployed to conduct a more thorough inshore search, while the lifeboat continued east.

Arriving at Wards Pier, the lifeboat intended to search back to the west to close up on the Y boat.

Not long after, the crew spotted a person running down the coast path towards the beach below the Rath, and they then heard cries for help.

Using searchlights, the crew saw a person in difficulty in the water waving their arms.

The lifeboat was manoeuvred into the shallow water, close to the shore, and the casualty was brought alongside and recovered from the water.

Once onboard, attention was given by the lifeboat's casualty-care trained crew members and the lifeboat headed to the Port Authority jetty to warm up the casualty and await further assistance.

On arrival at the jetty, the crew were joined by members of Dale coastguard rescue team and officers from Dyfed-Powys police.

The rescued person, was walked off the lifeboat and handed over into the care of the police.

As no further assistance was required from the lifeboat, the crew were stood down by the coastguard to return to station.

After making the short journey home, the lifeboat was back on station and readied for service once again at 5.30am.