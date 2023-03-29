Ian Griffiths of Stepaside was made subject of a SHPO by Swansea Crown Court on August 18, 2017.

SHPOs are made by the court when the offender presents a risk of sexual harm to the public or particular members of the public.

An order is made to protect against this risk by banning the offender from certain activities.

Griffiths, 48, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on March 21 to admit breaching the terms of his SHPO.

The court heard that on January 9 this year Griffiths failed to inform police, within a three day period, that he had purchased a new laptop, which he was prohibited from doing so by the Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to Swansea Crown Court for sentencing. Griffiths was released on unconditional bail until the next hearing which will take place in April.