The Perennial Nursery, which is based just outside of St Davids, opened on Mother’s Day weekend to allow visitors to explore the grounds and plants on offer.

The premises has two-acres of gardens, four polytunnels, a café and small farm shop.

All of the plants are propagated on site using peat free compost, allowing the stock to be adapted to the coastal conditions. The nursery specialises in herbaceous perennials.

The dog and child friendly venue allows visitors to explore the polytunnels which grow seasonal vegetables, salads and flowers, as well as the potager, gravel garden and two woodland areas.

The nursery has teamed up with Dreamwood Dabbler to stock their wooden bird boxes. They are also stocking handmade ceramics from Jennifer Hall and textiles from Caroline Sidonio and Jan’s Knits.

The café will be serving light lunches after the Easter weekend alongside locally baked cakes and locally produced meat and cheese are available to buy, as well as Perennial’s own salad crops and seasonal vegetables. There are also cakes, jams and Welsh teas and coffees on offer.

Perennial Nursery is open from Thursday to Sunday between 10.30am and 4pm on Llanrhian Road, between Porthgain and St Davids. Opening hours will be extended in April and May.