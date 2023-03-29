Sinead Bevan continued giving evidence this morning at Swansea Crown Court, where she is charged with causing or allowing the death of her two-year-old daughter in July 2020. She denies this.

Bevan, 31, of Aberystwyth, denies murdering Lola.

James, 30, of Neyland, said she had “seen [Bevan] around but didn’t know him” when the pair met on Facebook in February 2020.

Bevan first visited James’ house “a couple of days” after they first exchanged messages, and met her children “a few days after”.

Kyle Bevan denies murdering Lola James. (Image: Facebook)

She was asked if she did anything to look into him, having just come out of a relationship involving domestic violence. James replied that she had lost the number of her domestic violence officer.

“You took no steps to check Kyle Bevan was safe to have in the house,” prosecutor Caroline Rees put to James.

“You let this man who was a virtual stranger stay at your house.”

“You don’t expect someone to kill your child,” James replied.

“I didn’t let him kill my child.”

“You saw his anger. You saw he was unpredictable. You saw him push your baby into the road,” Ms Rees said.

“I didn’t think he’d hurt my children, despite the fact he pushed my buggy into the road,” James said.

Sinead James denies causing or allowing the death of her two-year-old daughter. (Image: Athena Picture Agency)

James was asked why she didn’t reach out to her friends and family for support.

“I didn’t want to be crying to them with stupid stuff all the time,” she said. “It’s embarrassing.”

“Did they warn you off Kyle?,” the prosecutor asked.

“Sometimes,” James said.

“Why didn’t you listen to them?,” asked Ms Rees.

James replied that Bevan was “in [her] head” and that she “can’t explain it”.

Ms Rees referenced a police interview, where officers put to James that it was her responsibility to protect her children and take them to hospital if they were hurt. James told the officers “I’ve failed them”.

“You did fail Lola didn’t you? You didn’t take steps to keep her safe, did you?,” said Ms Rees.

“I didn’t cause her death,” James said. “I didn’t.

“I tried getting in touch with my domestic violence officer.”

James was asked why she didn’t contact the police or her health visitor.

“I was scared,” she said.

“You don’t understand. In a domestic violence relationship, it’s in your head constantly.”

Lola James died in hospital on July 21, 2020. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Ms Rees asked James about the night of the incident, and whether she heard anything further after the loud bang and scream at around midnight.

“Did you hear Lola falling down the stairs?,” she asked.

“No. I would have heard it. My bedroom is right next to the stairs,” she said, adding that she sleeps with the door open.

James told the court that she had not washed the bath after using it to check her hair for nits on the evening of July 16, but in photos taken by police the next day it “looked cleaner than when it was used last”.

Ms Rees proposed that Bevan had used the bath and scrubbed off Lola’s temporary tattoos that she had on July 16 but were not present when doctors saw her the next day.

Ms Rees said a Frozen onesie was found “hidden” and covered in a “vomit-like substance”.

James said she didn’t know how it got where it was, and that it had been dry when she last saw it “two days before”.

The prosecution asked what James thought when she saw her daughter after the incident, and about the almost one hour gap between the alleged fall and an ambulance being called.

“I knew that she needed to go to hospital,” she said.

“As soon as I’d seen her I’d have rung an ambulance.

“There was nothing wrong with [Bevan’s] phone. He could ring and text me, but he couldn’t ring an ambulance?”

When asked about messages from Bevan when she was on her way to the hospital in Cardiff, Bevan said: “I thought it was a bit weird why he needed to get a story straight. If he was telling the truth, he didn’t have anything to worry about.

“That’s when I started thinking this can’t be a fall down the stairs if he’s trying to get a story straight for the police.”

David Elias, representing James, asked her if she felt she needed protecting from her ex-partner when she met Bevan, to which she replied she did.

John Hipkin, representing Bevan, had no questions for James.

The trial continues.