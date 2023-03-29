A cocker spaniel who plunged into the sea from a sheer north Pembrokeshire cliff has been reunited with his owners thanks to RNLI lifeboat crew and coastguards.
Woody the dog took his tumble at Ceibwr shortly before 11am yesterday morning, Tuesday March 28.
Cardigan RNLI's Atnaltic-class lifeboat was launched in response, and Woody’s owners - advised not to try to climb down the cliffs to retrieve him - were joined by members of the HM Coastguard Moylegrove team to help guide the crew to the dog’s location.
Once at the scene, one of the lifeboat crew members, Andrew, entered the water at the base of the cliff and retrieved a very frightened Woody who had broken a leg, but seemed otherwise well.
Cardigan RNLI reported on Facebook: “Once onboard, the crew administered cuddles before the lifeboat took its new furry friend back to Ceibwr, where crew member Madi and Leo swam Woody to his waiting owners and the coastguard team on the beach.
The Lifeboat was then returned to station, refuelled and washed down ready for the next service.
The coastguard team remained at Ceibwr to make sure Woody and his owner stayed warm and dry until transport arrived to take Woody to the vets in Cardigan.
