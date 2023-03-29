Charles, now living back in his home town of Tenby, has appeared in the BBC1 series Casualty and in ITV soap opera, Coronation Street, during his long acting career

More recently he also played a detective in The Pembrokeshire Murders.

He is supporting Paul Sartori Hospice of Home because of the care they provided to his mother before she died.

Charles is helping the charity with voice recordings for its new project for self-help scripts.

He has also taken on the role of patron during Paul Sartori’s 40th anniversary year of 2022/23, which culminates at the Ruby Ball in Wolfscastle Country Hotel on Saturday April 1.

The charity’s grant development officer, Judith Williams, reached out to Charles last year to ask whether he would do the voice recordings for new meditative scripts that had been developed to help promote calm, relaxation and sleep for adults facing a loss.

These scripts were prepared for the Stepping Stone to Hope project, funded by the Co-op Local Community Fund.

This unique project has seen two of the charity’s services, the Complementary Therapy and Adult Bereavement and Counselling Services, coming together to provide tailored guidance and self-help tools.

Heather Green, complementary therapy co-ordinator, said: “We are very grateful to Charles for coming to record our new scripts which have been tested in our Stepping Stone to Hope workshops.

“Once we have finalised the recordings, we will be able to extend our reach into the community, further enabling people to explore self-help techniques and increase resilience.

“Charles has been very amiable, and his voice was perfect for these meditative scripts.”

Charles was only too pleased to help the Paul Sartori Hps[ice at Home because of his personal experience of the importance of its services while the charikty supported his mother.

He said “It is because of the care and support offered by the team at Paul Sartori that I am helping them. The nurses do an exceptional job in exceptional circumstances.”

For more information on the charity and its services, see www.paulsartori.org, or phone 01437 763223.