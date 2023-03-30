Sian Richardson, founder of The Bluetits Chill Swimmers has been named as an outstanding women who has made a game-changing contribution to women’s sport in the BBC Woman’s Hour Power List 2023.

The Women’s Hour Power List: Women in Sport 2023 honours 30 outstanding British women in sport who are making an impact – both on and off the field.

Sian is one of two grassroots contributors in the top 12. The list of 30 includes remarkable athletes, grassroots heroes, visionary leaders and game-changing policymakers.

The public were invited to nominate people for recognition and the Power List was announced yesterday, March 28, on BBC Radio 4's Woman’s Hour.

Sian, 58, was honoured for her work founding and running The Bluetits Chill Swimmers, which began in 2014 after Sian started winter swimming on her local beach at Porthsele wearing just a swimsuit. She had taken up the challenge to help her stay fit and fight pain as she faced two hip replacements.

At the time, a lone winter swimmer – especially one with no wetsuit – was a rare sight. People started asking what she was doing, and some of them joined her. Soon The Bluetits Chill Swimmers was born.

Over the years that followed many people staying on Sian’s St Davids campsite came along for a dip, and took the idea back home with them, forming their own Bluetits flocks. The idea spread far and wide, placing Sian at the heart of a global movement with over 100,000 members in 15 countries.

The Bluetits provides safety training, swimming lessons, friendship and support for cold water swimmers. It’s a totally inclusive movement, open to all abilities and genders, and holds regular Bluetits meet-ups and events throughout the year, in addition to regular dips.

The Bluetits’ cheerful and instantly recognisable polka dot branding is now a common sight on beaches throughout the UK, with members reporting multiple benefits from ‘Bluetitting’ including improved, mental health, new friendships, better physical health and a stronger sense of community and.

“I am honoured that the work we do at The Bluetits has been recognised by my inclusion on this power list,” said Sian.

“There was no plan to create a worldwide movement back in 2014 when I started The Bluetits. I could never have envisioned that the seemingly simple act of encouraging human beings to come together in and around open water would prove to be life-changing for so many.

“It is thanks to the work my team do at Bluetits HQ in Pembrokeshire and the joy and enthusiasm the worldwide Bluetit community spread at every Bluetit swim that I am able to continue to do the work I do.”