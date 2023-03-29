Black Lab Bosun plunged down sheer cliffs between St Nons and Caerfai Bay yesterday morning, March 28, finding himself stuck at the bottom.

St Davids Inshore Lifeboat rescued Bosun from the base of sheer cliffs. (Image: St Davids RNLI)

HM Coastguard St Davids was able to locate the plucky pooch while the ILB made best speed to him.

Crew members Ellen, Tom and Martin were able to take Bosun onboard and return him to his delighted and very relieved owners.

The lifeboat returned to station for a wash down and refuelling and was ready for its next rescue by 12.42pm.