Judy and Liza will be at Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre on April 14. The performance will see Emma Dears and Helen Sheals take on the roles of Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli.

The pair will be performing Judy and Liza’s most famous hits including Cabaret, Maybe This Time, The Trolley Song and The Man That Got Away.

Both actors provide uncanny resemblance to their characters, telling the turbulent tale of the stars against the backdrop of their 1964 London Palladium concert.

Helen has already graced stages as Judy Garland before, playing the lead role in the West End production of Judy. She has also appeared in a number of theatre roles and on television in the likes of Silent Witness and Casualty.

Emma came from the Italia Conti Academy for Performing Arts and performed in the UK touring production of Les Miserables in Dublin and Edinburgh and starred as Ellen in Miss Saigon on the West End. She has also appeared in Emmerdale.

Judy and Liza will be on stage at Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre on Friday, April 14 at 7.30pm. Standard tickets cost £25 and can be booked from the Torch Theatre Box Office on 01646 695267 or visit torchtheatre.co.uk.