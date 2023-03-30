Stuart Findlay, 59, of Dairy Park Grove, Hakin, Milford Haven, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 17.

He was caught on October 4 doing 35mph in a Skoda Octavia on the A476 Felinfoel Road where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £220, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Mark Colwyn Davies, 52, of Lawrenny Street, Neyland, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 17.

He was caught on September 28 doing 37mph in a Volkswagen Transporter in Freystrop Village where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £74, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £30 surcharge and £90 costs.

Matthew William R Evans, 42, of Main Street, Llangwm, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 17.

He was caught on September 28 doing 41mph in a Kia Sportage in Freystrop Village where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £440, given four points on his licence and ordered to pay £176 surcharge and £90 costs.

Stephen William John, 64, of Glenfields Road, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 17.

He was caught on September 28 doing 40mph in a Land Rover Freelander in Freystrop Village where the limit is 40mph.

He was fined £140, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £56 surcharge and £90 costs.

Louise Murray, 43, of Llwyncyfarthwch, Llanelli, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 17.

She was caught on September 27 doing 54mph in an Audi A5 on the A40 Llanddewi Velfrey, Pembrokeshire, where the limit is 30mph.

She was fined £553, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £221 surcharge and £90 costs.

Simon Nash, 49, of Queen Street, Blaengarw, Bridgend, was found guilty of speeding by Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 17.

He was caught on September 2 doing 35mph in a Ford Transit on the A4139 Jameston, Pembrokeshire, where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £220, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £88 surcharge and £90 costs.

Paul Michael Dale, 59, of Boulston, Haverfordwest, admitted speeding at Llanelli Magistrates Court on March 20.

He was caught on September 20 doing 36mph in a Peugeot Boxer on the B4329 Tufton, Powys, where the limit is 30mph.

He was fined £100, given three points on his licence and ordered to pay £40 surcharge and £90 costs.

Hannah Jane Thomas, 41, of Romily Crescent, Hakin, Milford Haven, admitted speeding at Cardiff Magistrates Court on March 21.

She was caught on October 27 doing 58mph in a Peugeot 208 on the M4 near the M4 in Port Talbot where the limit is 50mph.

She was fined £200, given three points on her licence and ordered to pay £80 surcharge and £90 costs.