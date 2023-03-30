The research, carried out by Bill Plant Driving School, states that Pembrokeshire ranks in the top 10 in the UK for the roads with the least number of potholes.

It is one of just two counties in Wales to be in the list, with Powys coming in top for the least number of potholes on the roads.

Pembrokeshire ranked at seventh place, with 926 potholes on 1,614 miles of road. While it sounds a lot, it comes to an average of 0.57 potholes per mile. This is 25 times fewer than Islington, which was given the accolade of being the area with the most potholes with 3,804 potholes on just 148 miles of road, with an average of 25.74 potholes per mile.

The data set relates to 2022 and was compiled by Freedom of Information requests to all local authority areas in England and Wales for the total number of reported potholes in 2022 and the number repaired. The miles of road network was compiled using the UK Government’s road length statistics, with the length of road being divided by the number of reported potholes to create the average.

Out of the 122 local authority areas – some that did not provide the full information were not included -, Pembrokeshire ranks in seventh place for the least number of potholes.

Potholes are characterised as depressions and cracks in the road surface. They have a negative impact on drivers, cyclists, horses and pedestrians.