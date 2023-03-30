Phil Okwedy is joining four other storytellers in the anti-racism storytelling pathways scheme.

The scheme is a new two-year programme which will ensure unheard stories and voices from across Wales are represented and embed anti-racist storytelling practices across Wales.

It is a partnership between Beyond the Border Wales’ International Storytelling Festival and People Speak Up. Phil has spent the past year in the Contemporary Cyfarwydd role with People Speak Up and he will continue this role alongside the anti-racism storytelling pathways.

The Pembrokeshire-based writer and storyteller is celebrated, having successful tours, was featured as a ‘New Directions’ artist at Beyond the Border Wales International Storytelling Festival in 2021. He was a commissioned storyteller for National Theatre Wales’ Go Tell the Bees project and it writing a book based on his The Gods Are All Here tour.

Phil said: “Building on the work begun as a community with People Speak Up, I am excited to see how this role develops in response to working with diverse communities. I'm delighted at the opportunity to support, develop and empower voices that are currently underrepresented and often unheard. I'm also relishing the prospect of working as part of such an inspiring team.”

Phil will be joined by Zimbabwean-born, Newport-based Bevin Magama, Cardiff-based Duke Al Durham who will join him in the Contemporary Cyfarwyddion role, Ayisha De Lanerolle as project manager and Jafar Iqbal as producer on the scheme which has been funded by the Welsh Government’s anti-racist Wales culture, heritage and sport fund.

There will be activities and cultural programmes created to celebrate the rich and diverse stories of our shared heritage as well as the stories from people in the communities being told through the talents of the members.

“This is an exciting time to be revealing and connecting new stories in a Wales which is committed to an expansive vision of our futures. I’m looking forward to helping the wonderful team of creatives to realise their ideas and supporting the collaborating organisations on their anti-racism journey,” said Ayisha.

For further information about Anti-Racism Storytelling Pathways please visit https://beyondtheborder.com/anti-racism-storytelling-pathways/ & www.peoplespeakup.co.uk