James Allchurch, 51, from Church House in Gelli, Pembrokeshire, denies 15 counts of distributing audio material to stir up racial hatred.

The podcasts were uploaded to Radio Aryan, which was later renamed to Radio Albion.

Prosecutor Jonathan Rees asked Allchurch about comments he made on the podcast calling black people “repelling” and that mixed race couples were the result of a “fetish”.

“I meant repels as in magnets repelling each other,” said Allchurch.

“If you’re part of one race or ethnicity, you will not find other races attractive.”

Mr Rees asked Allchurch whether calling mixed race children “half-caste bastards”, “jumbled up mystery meat”, and “mutts” was offensive.

“I’m not speaking to someone who has a mixed race child,” he said. “I’m trying to prevent that from happening.”

Allchurch claimed that black people were “incapable of abstract thought” and could “only live in the present”, claims he said came from using the English-Zulu dictionary.

“You cannot really think this?,” asked Mr Rees.

James Allchurch denies 15 counts of distributing audio material to stir up racial hatred. (Image: Athena Picture Agency)

When asked about the holocaust, Allchurch said: “I don’t think we know how many people died during the war.”

He claimed that reports of gas chambers “came from Stalin” and then questioned the reliability of these, as well as the validity of evidence given at the Nuremberg Trials.

Mr Rees said that, in a police interview, Allchurch told officers: “Any sensible person would reach the same conclusion as Adolf Hitler”.

Responding in court, Allchurch said: “They [Jewish people] are our most resourceful competitor”.

“You wrote you don’t like Jews,” Mr Rees said.

“A lot of aspects of Jews I admire,” Allchurch said.

“All they are doing is the best for their people.”

The podcasts were often uploaded along with inflammatory cartoons.

Mr Rees asked if there was similarities between one of the cartoons – which depicted a Jewish person – and images created by the Third Reich.

“It could be drawn by the Third Reich,” Allchurch said. “It could be drawn by a person drawing a caricature of someone Jewish. It could be drawn by a Renaissance painter.”

Allchurch told the court that he believed multiculturalism “causes a raft of problems”.

“If indigenous Britons remain a super-majority it won’t be a problem,” he added.

He then suggested to “encourage the cities to be multicultural and outside the cities would be safe spaces”.

Mr Rees asked Allchurch about his characterisation of “anyone who is not white as foreign invaders”.

“It doesn’t matter when you are born or where you live. It’s your ancestry,” Allchurch said.

“I used to use the term invaders but I’ve thought about it and it is not accurate as they were invited here by our government.

“Either their ancestors were invited here by the government or they were invited here by the government or they are illegal immigrants which then they are invaders.”

Mr Rees asked Allchurch for his views on former home secretary Sajid Javid.

“Blood is thicker than water,” said Allchurch. “Not through where he’s from but from his ancestry.

“I’d imagine in situations that he could favour Asians then he would.”

And when asked about the current home secretary, Suella Braverman, he said: “She’s going to have loyalties to Britain, loyalties to her job, and loyalties to her ancestry”.

He made similar comments about mayor of London Sadiq Khan and prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Allchurch – who described himself as a “self-avowed racist” – was asked about Alex Davies, who guested on the podcast.

Davies, 27, from Swansea, was jailed in June last year for eight and a half-years for being a member of the banned far-right organisation.

“You knew National Action is a terrorist group? You knew Alex Davies was a member?,” Mr Rees asked.

“Before it was a proscribed group I knew he was in the group, but I didn’t know he still was when it was banned,” said Allchurch.

“I got him on for his political knowledge.”

The court heard Allchurch – who used the alias Sven Longshanks – used passwords including: NaziKillBlackDevils71, NaziGasKillers, SvenRabbiDeathMarch and SvenHitler2140.

Allchurch also told the court that he re-streams a podcast produced by former grand wizard of the KKK David Duke on Radio Albion.

The trial continues.