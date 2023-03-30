The yellow weather warning comes as up to 70 miles an hour (mph) winds could be seen across parts of Pembrokeshire causing travel disruptions.

It covers areas of Pembrokeshire including Haverfordwest, Tenby and Milford Haven.

The warning comes into force at 9pm tonight and will last until midday tomorrow (Friday).

Yellow weather warning issued



Strong winds across parts of South Wales, SW England and along the south coast of England



Thursday 2100 – Friday 1200



— Met Office (@metoffice) March 29, 2023

What to expect from Met Office wind warning in Pembrokeshire

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning was due to strong winds which could reach up to 70mph.

The warning says to expect delays and disruptions to all forms of transport including rail, air and ferry.

Bus and train services may be affected and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely.

A Met Office spokesperson added: "A deep area of low pressure is expected to move eastwards across southern Britain during Thursday evening and Friday morning, bringing spells of strong southerly winds, then a lull, followed by strong west or northwesterly winds.

"There is uncertainty over the track and depth of the low and this affects how strong the wind will be.

"It is likely that coastal areas will see 50-60 mph gusts, with a low probability of 70 mph over exposed hills and headlands with winds probably peaking after they veer west or northwesterly.

"This could lead to some disruption in places.

"Along with the strong winds, we will also see heavy rain overnight clearing as the low progresses eastwards."

Everywhere in Wales affected by Met Office wind warning

This is every region of Wales set to be affected by strong winds as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning:

Bridgend

Carmarthenshire

Neath Port Talbot

Pembrokeshire

Swansea

Vale of Glamorgan

For five tips on how to stay safe during strong winds, visit the Met Office website.