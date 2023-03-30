PEMBROKESHIRE is a beautiful county and our camera club members have been capturing stunning views every day.

They have been taking photos of the stunning scenery, historical landmarks, the everyday goings on across the county and the local flora and fauna.

Here are some of our recent favourites.

Western Telegraph: Lamb.Lamb. (Image: Jason Stobbs (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Solva.Solva. (Image: Clair James (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Cormorant.Cormorant. (Image: Alan Merrett (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: East gun tower, Pembroke Dock.East gun tower, Pembroke Dock. (Image: Aaron Clayton (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: St Non's Chapel. Picture: Sarah McCarthySt Non's Chapel. Picture: Sarah McCarthy (Image: Sarah McCarthy (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: St Govan's.St Govan's. (Image: Gaynor James (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

Western Telegraph: Waves.Waves. (Image: Matt Wells (Western Telegraph Camera Club))

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.