PEMBROKESHIRE is a beautiful county and our camera club members have been capturing stunning views every day.
They have been taking photos of the stunning scenery, historical landmarks, the everyday goings on across the county and the local flora and fauna.
Here are some of our recent favourites.
If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
