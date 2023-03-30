The family of Jai have been informed of the decision, following extensive searches which have been focused on the area around Hobbs Point following a sighting of him and his car.

Jai Holroyd, who is 40, is described as being 5ft 8ins, bald, slim, was believed to be wearing grey work trousers, with a number of black pockets and a grey Superdry hoodie.

"Following nine days of extensive searches on land and sea, we can confirm that the search for missing man Jai has been scaled back," said a statement from Dyfed-Powys Police.

"We launched a search for Jai, aged 40, in the area around Hobbs Point on the morning of Monday, 20 March, following a sighting of Jai and his car, a silver Honda Civic, in the area.

"In the past week we have carried out extensive searches using the force’s specialist search team and police search adviser (POLSA), marine unit, specialist sonar, drones, dog unit, as well as working with South Wales Police’s dive team, the NPAS helicopter and Coastguard.

"A decision was made yesterday to scale back the search, which has been communicated with Jai’s family.

"However, we will act on new information, and officers continuing with missing person enquiries.

"We are appealing for people not to put themselves in danger, particularly near the River Cleddau, if they are attempting to look for Jai."

Last week two new images were released by Dyfed-Powys Police, including a CCTV image taken on the day he went missing.

A CCTV image of Jai on the day he went missing (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Family and friends continue to appeal on social media for information on the whereabouts of missing person Jai.

The Facebook page Missing Persons South Wales shared a poster last week, with the message: "If anyone in the West Wales area notice Jai or recognise his car please contact the police asap.

"Please keep your eyes open around the coastline, waterways, beaches, forests and other picturesque locations.

"Family and friends are growing increasingly more worried as the time goes on and need any knowledge of his movements.

"Any last sightings need to be known, please check home CCTV to see if you recognise him or his car. We’re not giving up on bringing you home Jai."

Anyone who has information that could help with that investigation, is asked to contact Dyfed Powys Police online, via email or by calling 101.

🖥️ | https://bit.ly/DPP101Online

📧 | 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk

📞 | 101

Quote reference: DP-20230320-296.