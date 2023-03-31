Roger Edwin Read, from Kilgetty, worked for the two companies between 1975 and 1987. During that time he was involved in maintaining cranes and would remove old brakes and file down their asbestos lining which created dust and particles.

He was also involved with drilling through asbestos ceilings and boards to make holes for cables. The inquest heard that this also created dust and particles.

Coroner’s Officer PC Sheriden said that it was impossible for Mr Read to avoid exposure and when he worked at Harwich Docks it was so dusty that he could barely see.

During his employment Mr Read was not given any respiratory protection or warned about the dangers of asbestos.

In September 2021 Mr Read developed a cough and chest pains. A lung biopsy resulted in a diagnosis of mesothelioma.

On August 26, 2022, Mr Reed was put on a palliative care pathway. He died on November 11 at Tenby Cottage Ward, Park House Nursing Home, Tenby.

Mr Read’s family said that his end had been traumatic and they had not even been able to hug him in his final days.

Pembrokeshire Coroner, Paul Bennet sympathised saying mesothelioma was ‘not a very nice condition to have’.

He said that from evidence in a statement made by Mr Read after diagnosis, and from the medical evidence provided, he could find that Mr Read died from Mesothelioma as a result of asbestos exposure.

He recorded a conclusion of industrial disease. Mr Bennett thanked Mr Read’s family for attending and extended his condolences on behalf of the coroner’s service.

“I understand how difficult it is for you as a family,” he said. “I hope this is part of the process that will bring some closure.”