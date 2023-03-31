Pembrokeshire Lottery is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023 and have reached a total of £8 million given to local businesses in loans, that are interest free.

The latest loan given out has been to Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company. It is the third time the business has made use of the interest free loans since 2011.

Jonathan Williams, who owns the company, said: “Pembrokeshire Lottery have been instrumental in helping me grow my business from the very beginning and I am grateful for their support.

"I even won £2,000 by playing the lottery and my prize money went towards funding the first ever batch of Barti Rum, so the Pembrokeshire Lottery really have been involved in every step in one way or another!

“The loan application process is very straightforward and I would urge anyone in Pembrokeshire who is looking to start or grow a business to get in touch with them and apply for an interest free loan.”

Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company has used the money to move Café Môr to a new location at The Old Point House, Angle and the Seaweed Boat, The Josie June, is now anchored on the site.

Abigail Owens, manager at Pembrokeshire Lottery, said: “Having started off as a sole trader, Jonathan now employs 15 people, and this will increase over the summer.

“This is a perfect example of what the lottery was created for 30 years ago; working with Pembrokeshire businesses to create more jobs in our county.

“It is fitting that we reached the milestone of £8 million loaned out to over five hundred Pembrokeshire businesses with Jonathan’s latest loan and we wish him all the best with his new venture.”

Anyone looking to create or grow their Pembrokeshire business can find out more about the interest free loan fund at www.pembrokeshirelottery.co.uk or by calling 01646 690800.