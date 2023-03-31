Andrew McGungle, 53, of Glebelands, Hakin, and Ann Daly, 31, of Penycwm, were both jailed after being found in possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply on two separate occasions.

Police searched Daly’s property on August 19 on an unrelated matter when they found two bags of cocaine, one just under a gram and one of around four grams. The purity of both were between 81-83 per cent.

The drugs had a street value of between £480-£600. A quantity of cannabis was also found, according to prosecutor Mr Singh.

Both Daly and McGungle were present at the property at the time, money totalling £5,027.80 was recovered from various locations in the house, along with a silver bullion bar and drug paraphernalia including scales and small bags were found.

The pair were arrested and released under investigation.

Police returned on September 28 with a search warrant and found both defendants sat on the bed with Lisa Lovell, 40, of Cromwell Road, Milford Haven, who admitted immediately that she had a crack pipe and a quantity of crack cocaine.

A search of the house found cocaine hidden in Daly’s underwear as well as small quantities of cannabis.

Around £1,700 was recovered from various places in the property and in possession of McGungle. Drug paraphernalia including scales, small bags and bicarbonate of soda were found, with the latter being used to dilute the purity of the drugs.

Both were arrested again, along with Lovell, and Daly admitted that some of the money recovered had been from selling drugs, with the rest being from benefits.

Miss George, defending Daly, told the court that she has had a number of previous convictions for drug offences and that she admitted the charges and that she had been selling drugs to fund her own habit but has now been clean of heroin for a year and of cocaine for a few months.

She told the court that Daly had a very troubled background and had been using the drugs to cope.

Ms Carpanini, representing McGungle, told the court that he is the main carer for one of his children who has learning difficulties and he regretted what he had done.

Dan Griffiths, representing Lovell, told the court that his client immediately admitted her possession charge and maintained her guilt throughout and that she had limited means.

His Honour Judge Vosper gave Lovell a £200 fine for possession of a class A drug and ordered that the crack pipe and drugs be seized and destroyed.

He told McGungle and Daly that there was no other sentence available than prison but admitting that they would find prison hard, he jailed both for three years for possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

Ordering their sentences to be run concurrently, he also jailed both for three years for the second charge of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and jailed McGungle for one month for possession of cannabis.

He also jailed Daly for one month for each of the two counts of possession of a class B drug and four months for each of the two counts of possession of criminal property.

DC Emma Morgans of Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We are pleased with the sentences pass down by the court. This result will disrupt the supply of drugs in our community, which was causing people a great deal of concern.

“We will not tolerate people blighting our society with drugs, and will act on any information we receive to tackle the use and supply of illegal substances.”

To report anything suspicious or concerns about the selling and taking of drugs in their community, call 101, or report online.

To report information anonymously, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.