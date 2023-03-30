At the March authority meeting of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, members considered a report on the implications of recent Welsh Government Legislative and Planning Policy Changes in relation to Second Homes and Short-term Lets.

Members heard measures now include provision for local authorities to charge up to 300 per cent on council tax for second homes, Pembrokeshire currently having a double tax rate.

Other changes include the potential introduction of a licensing scheme for short-term lets, subject to a current consultation, and changes to planning legislation and policy.

From last October, the Welsh Government introduced three new housing categories: C3, covering sole or main residences occupied for more than 183 days in a calendar year; C5, covering second homes, and C6, covering short-term lets, the report stated.

Planning Policy Wales changes also include the option of an introduction of a cap or ceiling on the number of second homes or short-term lets and area-specific ‘Article 4’ directions which may require all new homes use to be limited to being sole or main residences.

Included in the report was national-park-based data based on the second homes council tax premium payable to Pembrokeshire County Council.

For the main centres of settlements within the national park, second home rates were: Tenby 28.07 per cent, Saundersfoot 29.35 per cent, St Davids 20.86 per cent and Newport 30.6 per cent.

For smaller communities within the national park, some of the figures were even higher: Amroth 47.37 per cent, Broad Haven 36.58 per cent, Dale 39.47 per cent, Lawrenny 28.57 per cent, Marloes 29.66 per cent, Moylegrove 22.64 per cent, and Wisemans Bridge 35.71 per cent.

Topping the list, by a large margin, were: Nolton Haven 60 per cent, and 62.96 per cent Little Haven.

Members agreed to note the report and support further exploration of data and evidence that may lead to an Article 4 Direction.

It was also agreed that any occupancy conditions on planning applications be decided on a case-by-case basis.