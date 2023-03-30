Justin Moorhouse will be bringing his Stretch and Think stand-up show to Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre on April 13.

The comedian is no stranger to the limelight, having won a comedy competition in Manchester, he appeared as Young Kenny in Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights and Looking for Eric as well as featuring as a support act on the 2010 series of Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow.

He has a range of topics to discuss with the comedian and actor also being a dog walker, parent, undercover vegan and will discuss topics including yoga, getting older, Madonna, shoplifters, labradoodles, middle-aged cyclists, the menopause, running, hating football fans while loving football, sobriety, funerals, tapas being a rip off, Captain Tom, Droylesden, the environment, self-improvement and much more.

Justin Moorhouse Stretch and Think will be on stage at Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre on Thursday, April 13 at 8pm. Tickets cost 15 for adults or £5 for unemployed and can be booked from the Torch Theatre Box Office on 01646 695267 or torchtheatre.co.uk.