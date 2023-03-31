Non Gallagher, who resides in Pembrokeshire, will be showing her ‘Solo’ exhibition at Milford Haven’s Torch Theatre.

She works under the ViBE moniker and began as a printmaker and painter, immersive creator and interior decorator who trained in metal work and blacksmithing.

Non has moved into general illustration, and developed a style in children’s illustration and is working in the Banksy monochrome style.

She said: “Art is not my job, it’s how I breathe. Art was always part of my life, I saw art everywhere growing up in London. I met Maggie Hambling when she was the artist in residence at the National Gallery, she inspired me to make a mess.

“The bright neon colours of punk, with rough graphics, the enormous free sculptures of Mutoid Waste, the birth of true street art, graffiti and music posters, covered the hoardings on my way to school. Then I made my home in Pembrokeshire, painting little land and seascapes.

“Social media opened my world, and Banksy had changed it, collages of graffiti and posters were allowed in galleries, and my love for messy art began to take shape.

"ViBE takes influence from LS Lowry, Matt Smith, and rave music.

"I have always loved the minimalism of Lowry and particularly figure drawing. Using swift brushstrokes, I feel the image emerge from the background.

"I also use ink to draw outlines, and I listen to trance, house and techno as I paint. Each work is named from the song I listen to.”

Non’s work will be at the Torch Theatre’s Oriel Joanna Field Gallery from April 3 to April 28. Admission is free.