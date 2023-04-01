Limelight School for Performing Arts will be holding their annual West End in Wales workshop in April.

The workshop will feature Teleri Hughes, star of West End musical Heathers. The Llanrwst-born actress graduated from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in 2018 and has appeared in Spring Awakening and the UK tour of Les Miserables.

As well as starring in the West End production of Heathers, she will be playing Heather McNamara in the cinema release of the musical.

Teleri will be providing a two-hour workshop on performing and singing skills and a chance for the attendees to pick her brains about her career and work in the industry.

Angharad Sanders, Limelight’s director, said: “It is an absolute pleasure to welcome Teleri to Pembrokeshire to work with our aspiring young performers.

“Working with her on ‘Larger than Life’ in our homeland in 2018 was a joy. It was my first professional show for many years in Wales and was pivotal in my shift from international work to returning home to Wales.

“This move allowed me to restart Limelight, offering our young people the space to come and focus on their craft in a caring and nurturing environment, with positivity at its core.

“Since emerging from the lockdowns, there has been a marked increase in anxiety, self-esteem and confidence issues amongst our young people and performing arts can help to support them as they seek to rebuild and relearn these skills. The theme of all of our work is positivity, wellbeing and supporting each other.

“Students work in a constructive way, with breath connection for performing connected weekly to mindfulness, wellbeing and anxiety reduction.

“The West End in Wales workshops also focus on this positivity and inclusiveness, with an open door policy for any young artist wanting to meet and work with the top of our profession.”

The workshop will be held at FF Dancers Studio in Haverfordwest on Thursday, April 13 and is open to interested young people aged between eight and 18 of all abilities. Tickets cost £20 per student and there are limited places available. To find out more and book a place, contact limelight.performing.arts@hotmail.co.uk or contact the school via Facebook or Instagram @limelightpembs.

Limelight runs regular Saturday stage school sessions for young people aged four to 18, covering all aspects of performing. There are also annual productions and screen acting exams.