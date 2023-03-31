Pupils from Ysgol Henry Tudor School learned about the consequences of crime and taught their fellow pupils through a professional performance of the ‘Crime Time’ play.

Held earlier this month, there was also a workshop for the school’s year 7 pupils which was delivered by school liaison officers at Dyfed-Powys Police, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Pembrokeshire Youth’s substance misuse team, Pembrokeshire Youth Justice and the Magistrates.

These taught the pupils about the consequences of getting involved in various types of crime.

The play was also performed for pupils at Tenby’s Greenhill School.

Prior to this year, the play was delivered by Pembrokeshire College, however, for 2023, the GCSE pupils and some of the younger pupils at Ysgol Henry Tudor put on the performance instead.