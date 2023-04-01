Many of these residences were known as ‘bishops palaces’ and there are still some remains today.

In the St Davids diocese, there were three palaces, St Davids, Lamphey and Abergwili. We have previously looked at the history of St Davids Bishops Palace and today we will look at Lamphey Bishops Palace.

Lamphey Bishops Palace was a secondary residence for the bishops of St Davids. The primary residence was the St Davids palace, but Lamphey was used as a ‘country retreat’ to allow the bishops to escape from the everyday life of the church and state.

The palace was built prior to the Norman invasion and is believed that the earliest buildings on the site were initially made of timber, however, it is unknown when they would have been constructed.

Picture: Elizabeth Fitzpatrick

Coflein states that the earliest of the surviving masonry elements date to the early 13th century, with the remainder of the buildings being built in the late 13th and early 14th centuries.

Much of the palace was the work of Henry de Gower, the Bishop of St Davids between 1328 and 1347. The palace was developed with two courtyards, and the south east was the main part of the palace, which contained the aforementioned Old Hall, which was next to the Western Hall which was added by Bishop Richard Carew between 1256 and 1280.

The Great Hall was 25 metres long and where all the entertaining of guests was done and where meals were served.

There are similarities between the palace and its St Davids counterpart, including the distinctive arcading.

Cadw states that the bishops would have enjoyed private accommodation, a grand great hall, first floor chamber, fishponds, fruit orchards, vegetable gardens and a 144 acre park. Britain Express quoted Geraldus Cambrensis, a 12th century Welsh historian, who said that Lamphey was also used by powerful church officials as a place to let their hair down.

When Bishop Richard Rawlins died in 1536, a survey of the palace was carried out and it was said that the palace had around 27 chambers, which were richly furnished and decorated with hangings and carpets.

Seven of the chambers were for guests and there were rooms for servants – it was recorded that among the servants were a cook, porter, barber and brewer. There was also an extensive library containing a valuable collection of humanist, philosophical, medical and legal works.

The palace was used by the bishops until the Reformation. It then changed hands in 1546 and was given by the Crown to Richard Deveraux and was used as a noble house until the 17th century, which is when it began to decline.

Picture: Laura Curran

During the period following the Reformation, the palace was owned by several people as private residents and was bought by the Earl of Essex during the reign of Elizabeth I. Oliver Cromwell’s troops used the palace during the Civil War as it was owned by Major John Gunter who leased it from Earl Robert Deveraux.

Once vacated by the soldiers, it was bought by the Owen family of Orielton who used it as farm buildings.

In the 19th century, the site was laid out as a garden and a mansion was built to the northwest of the site. This was done after 1821 when the Mathias family bought the property.

What is left of the palace includes the limestone rubble western Old Hall and undercroft, the great halls and chapels raised over basements, two gatehouses and a large barn or granary. There are also remains of a medieval ornamental landscape. The outer wall remains standing at its original height in most places and there are remains of the bell tower, a chapel and a number of other domestic rooms.

Lamphey Bishops Palace is open to visitors all year round between 10am and 4pm.