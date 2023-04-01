To place any family notices click here.

Barbara Olive Hodson (Haverfordwest)

The death occurred peacefully at Morriston Hospital, Swansea on Saturday, March 18 of Barbara Olive Hodson, aged 83 years of Haverfordwest. Dearly loved sister of Daphne and the late Sylvia and Beryl. Barbara will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family and many friends.

A service of thanksgiving will take place on Tuesday, April 4 at 2pm at Camrose Baptist Church. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be sent direct to Water Aid or Sight Savers. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Brenda Randlesome (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at Belmont Court Nursing Home, Tenby on Thursday, March 16 of Brenda Randlesome, formerly of Meyrick Street, Pembroke Dock. Devoted wife of the late Reg, Brenda was 93 and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday, April 4 with a service at St. John's Church, Pembroke Dock at 1pm followed by interment in Angle Churchyard. Family flowers only please but if desired, donations in lieu in memory of Brenda for The Wales Air Ambulance may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangement.

David Langley

David passed away after a long illness on Saturday, March 10. He moved from Wales in 2004 to Olds, Alberta, Canada where he spent the remainder of his life. The last five years of his life he lived with his wife and daughter in Mill Bay Vancouver Island. He had a long career as a consultant anaesthetist in Cardiff at the University of Wales Hospital and then in Pembrokeshire at Withybush Hospital, both new and old hospitals. Until he retired in 1991 he was equally at home in the hospital, the mart, agricultural show grounds (where he had considerable success with sheep and horses) and occasionally as a medical officer at shows and point to points. His Wife Audrey continues to live with her daughter in Mill Bay. He was predeceased by his son Robin in 2021 and leaves behind his son Huw and daughter Sian, his grandchildren Lloyd, Garth, Ceri, Elinor and Rhys and his grandson Ronan, and beloved family members Brent and Bethan. He will be lovingly missed by all.

A church service took place in Duncan, Vancouver Island on March 25 at 11am. A zoom link is still available to view. Contact jwinfrey@arbtmemorial.com.

Barrie Owen (Lower Town and Fishguard)

At home with his family on Saturday, March 18, Barrie of Fishguard. Beloved husband of Sue, loving father of Kevin and the late Kathleen, devoted grandpa of Isabella and Jacob, and dear brother of Sylvia.

The funeral service was held on Friday, March 31 at the Chapel of Rest, Feidr Castell, Fishguard at 12noon followed by interment at Hermon Cemetery. There were family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired, made payable to 'Fishguard and Goodwick Young Persons Trust Ltd' c/o Paul Jenkins & Sons Funeral Directors, Feidr Castell, Fishguard, SA65 9BB. Tel: 01348 873250.

Ann John (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Thursday, March 23 of Ann John, aged 83 years of Priory Lodge Drive, Milford Haven. Much loved wife of the late Eric, devoted mother of Mark, Joanne and Simon and adored grandmother and great grandmother of Vicky and Babbs, Luke and Sam and Harry and Sofia. Ann will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family and many friends.

The funeral service has yet to be arranged, all enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

John Norbury (Solva)

Peacefully on Wednesday, March 22 at Fairfields Care Home, John "Don" of Solva. Beloved husband of the late Andrea, dearly loved father of Samantha and Sophie and a much-loved grandfather.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 5 at 10.30am at St. David's Church, Whitchurch. Donations if desired for The Donkey Sanctuary, Sidmouth, Devon EX10 0NU. Enquiries to W.G.Bernard Mathias & Daughter 01437 720537.

Edward Mostyn Philips

Mostyn passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 19. Much loved by Margaret and family, he will be sadly missed by all.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 4 at 2.30pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. All enquiries to Roy Folland & Son (01437) 763821.

Jacqueline Marjorie Loftus (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 15 of Jacqueline Marjorie Loftus, affectionately known as Jackie, aged 79 years, of Beach Road, Llanreath, Pembroke Dock. Beloved wife of the late Ted. Dearly loved mum to Tina. Cherished nonna to Robbie. Adored sister and aunt.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, April 6 at Pennar Community Church, (Bethany) Pembroke Dock at 10.45am followed by cremation at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12.15pm. There will be immediate family flowers only with donations, if so desired, for South Pembs Hospital and Greenacres Animal Rescue Centre c/o E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors, 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH. (01834) 831876

Dr. Robin Gordon Crump (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully on Thursday, March 16 at Withybush Hospital of Dr. Robin Gordon Crump, aged 80 years of Pembroke. Devoted husband of the late Ann. Treasured dad of Sam and Kate. Cherished grandad of Tyanna. Great grandad of Quinn.

The funeral service will take place on Friday, April 14 at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 12:15pm. If you would like to send flowers, please contact E.C. Thomas & Son Funeral Directors for further information. 21, Main Street, Pembroke SA71 4JS (01646) 682680 & Zoar Chapel Funeral Home, Llanteg, Narberth SA67 8QH (01834) 831876

David John Ray (Milford Haven)

The death occurred suddenly but peacefully at Withybush Hospital, Haverfordwest on Monday, March 20 of David John Ray, aged 88 years of Steynton, Milford Haven. Dearly loved husband of Shirley, beloved father and father-in-law of Julie and Malcolm, Lindsey and Berwyn, Deborah and Cas and adored grandfather and great grandfather to Simon, Alain, Natalie, Leon Albie and Indie. David will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his family and many friends.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, April 3 at 10.45am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations if desired may be sent direct to The Alzheimer's Society, Scott Lodge, Scott Road, Plymouth, PL2 3DU. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180.

Andrew Malcolm Sherriff (Neyland)

The death occurred peacefully after a long illness on Friday, March 17 at Belmont Court Residential Home, Tenby of Andrew Malcolm Sherriff, aged 70 years, of Fern Rise, Neyland. A beloved husband of Janet, Andy was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, April 5 at 2:30pm at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only, donations in lieu for the Paul Sartori Foundation can be sent direct to Paul Sartori House, Winch Lane, Haverfordwest, SA61 1RP. All enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Milford Haven. Tel: 01646 693180.

Patricia Jones (Pembroke)

The death occurred peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 15 of Pat Jones of Grove, Pembroke. She was 87. Beloved wife of Reg, Pat was a devoted and much-loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends.

The funeral was held on Friday, March 31 with a service at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth at 10.45am. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Helen Spurr

Sadly passed away peacefully following a long illness on Monday, March 20 at UHW, aged 71. Devoted wife of Jim and loving mother of Zoe and Simon. Mother-in-law of Richie and Emma. Much-loved nan of Joe, Aimee, Ollie and Hannah.

Funeral on Tuesday, April 11 at 1pm at Barry Crematorium. Donations if desired to Kidney Wales Foundation.

Olga Doreen Edmond (Haverfordwest)

Peacefully at Highgrove Nursing Home on Tuesday March 21, Olga Doreen Edmond of Prendergast, Haverfordwest aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Billy, much-loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Pat, Mark and Nicki and loving grandmother of Ben, Matt, Eve and Riley.

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday, April 5, 11:30am at Parc Gwyn Crematorium, Narberth. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, made payable to Cancer Research may be sent c/o Julie Fulton, 3 Trinity Terrace, Burton Ferry, Milford Haven, SA73 1PA. Further enquiries to F. G. Rees & Sons, Haverfordwest. Tel: 01437 764418.

Christopher John Reynolds (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and following a long illness, of Christopher Reynolds of Munro Court, Pembroke Dock. He was 66.

The funeral will take place on Monday, April 3 with a service at St. John's Church, Pembroke Dock at 1pm followed by interment at Llanion Cemetery. All further enquiries may be made to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN, Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.

Ann Ritchie (Milford Haven)

The death occurred peacefully at her home on Monday, March 27 of Ann Ritchie, aged 89 years of Ford, Steynton, Milford Haven. Ann will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her devoted family and many friends.

The funeral service has yet to be arranged, all enquiries to Tom Newing & Sons Ltd., Funeral Directors, Milford Haven. Telephone 01646 693180

Angela Pauline Shaw (Pembroke Dock)

The death occurred peacefully at Withybush Hospital following a short illness on Sunday, March 12 of Angela Shaw of King Street, Pembroke Dock. She was 75. Devoted wife of Jeff and a much-loved mother and grandmother, Angie will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

The funeral will take place on Friday, March 31 with a service at Bethel Chapel, Meyrick Street, Pembroke Dock at 1pm followed by interment at Llanion Cemetery. Flowers will be welcome or if preferred, donations in lieu for The British Legion Poppy Appeal may be sent to John Roberts & Son, Funeral Directors, 51, Bush Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6AN Tel. 01646 683115, who are carrying out the arrangements.