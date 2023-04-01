It is hoped the application, submitted by a Mr B Rogers of SpacePembs, will allow the county to rival Cornwall, which operates its facility from Newquay airport.

The location chosen for Pembrokeshire is the former Canaston Bowl bowling alley, close to Oakwood theme park.

In its heyday Canaston Bowl, near Narberth, was a thriving bowling alley and home to the popular Crystal Maze game.

A generation of Pembrokeshire people will remember the attraction as a venue for birthday parties and school trips.

But the building, owned by Oakwood Theme Park, fell into a state of disrepair since closing at the end of 2011.

Works have recently taken place clearing the site, with the - until now – intended use for the area unknown.

While the Cornwall facility is concentrating on the launch of space satellites, the Pembrokeshire facility intends to focus on space tourism, with regular sub-orbital flights up to three times a day.

The boundaries between the Earth's surface and outer space start at a point known as the Kármán line, some 62 miles above the Earth’s surface, in a definition by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale.

It is here that the space tourism facility plans to operate.

While the exact cost of these flights are not yet known, a report to the council says these will be at a far more affordable price than anything previously offered, thanks to a hitherto-undisclosed development in reusable short-hop space transport.

It is believed the new technology involves a special fuel derived from potato peelings.

The report received by the county council’s department of space travel said: “The Canaston Bowl site has been chosen as the ideal central location within the county to develop SpacePembs’ bold vision to put the county on the map.

“With excellent travel links to nearby Narberth, Canaston Bridge and Haverfordwest, we are confident the site will become a go-to destination, offering a unique opportunity to touch the borders of space from our very own back yard.

“Think about the excitement of blasting off into the darkness of space from Pembrokeshire, seeing the curvature of the earth, and returning back to our home county, and still have time to pop down for an ice cream and chips at Tenby, all for less than a train ticket to London.

“We intend to make sure Pembrokeshire plays its part in this bold new frontier; not even the sky’s the limit in what we hope to achieve.

"It's a chance for Pembrokeshire people to boldly go where no Pembrokeshire people have gone before.”

In response to the application, Pembrokeshire planning officers have recommended the inclusion of a Section 106 community agreement, with a contribution towards space-based play equipment in local community council area Martletwy.

The application - submitted on April 1 - will be considered by councillors at a later date.