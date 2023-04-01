His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said officers seized more than 900,000 cigarettes from a lorry at the port. The cigarettes were worth around £350,000 in evaded duty.

The man was arrested on suspicion of the fraudulent evasion of excise duty and was released under investigation while the HMRC continues its inquiries.

A spokesman for HMRC said: “More than 900,000 cigarettes, worth an estimated £350,000 in evaded duty, were seized from a lorry at Pembroke Port on March 27.

“A 34 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the fraudulent evasion of excise duty.

“Investigations are ongoing and the man has been released under investigation.”

HMRC encourages anyone with information about the illegal sale of tobacco or alcohol to report it at https://www.gov.uk/report-tax-fraud.