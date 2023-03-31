Dean Howells, 41, of no fixed abode, appeared via video link at Swansea Crown Court on Friday.

He is accused of damaging an external door at the yacht club on January 16, and the following day, it is alleged that he broke into a portacabin at Neyland House Care Home in Neyland and stole confectionary and food items valued at approximately £15.

Howells faces two further charges of breaching a restraining order which prevents him from having contact with his grandmother or visiting her property in Pembroke Dock. Both offences are alleged to have been committed on January 16 and 17.

The matter has been adjourned several times to allow for the preparation of psychiatric reports to ascertain whether Howells is fit to stand trial.

He appeared in front of magistrates in Haverfordwest on Wednesday, and at Swansea Crown Court on Friday, Judge Christopher Vosper adjourned the case once more for a further report to be compiled.

A plea and trial preparation hearing will be held on May 26.

Howells remains in custody.