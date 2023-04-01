OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club members are great at capturing the beauty of Pembrokeshire.

We now have 2,600 members who are always taking great photos. Each week, we usually set our members a theme but took a break this week.

Here are a few of our favourite pictures recently submitted by our members celebrating the beauty of the county.

Western Telegraph: Cwm-yr-Eglwys. Picture: Michael CammCwm-yr-Eglwys. Picture: Michael Camm

Western Telegraph: Swan playing peekaboo at Withybush Woods. Picture: Louisa WheelerSwan playing peekaboo at Withybush Woods. Picture: Louisa Wheeler

Western Telegraph: St David's Cathedral. Picture: Liam WoolleySt David's Cathedral. Picture: Liam Woolley

Western Telegraph: Thorne Island. Picture: Jackie LawrenceThorne Island. Picture: Jackie Lawrence

Western Telegraph: Primroses on Goodwick Moor. Picture: Marc EvansPrimroses on Goodwick Moor. Picture: Marc Evans

Western Telegraph: Strumble Head. Picture: Aaron ClaytonStrumble Head. Picture: Aaron Clayton

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.