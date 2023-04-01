We now have 2,600 members who are always taking great photos. Each week, we usually set our members a theme but took a break this week.

Here are a few of our favourite pictures recently submitted by our members celebrating the beauty of the county.

Cwm-yr-Eglwys. Picture: Michael Camm

Swan playing peekaboo at Withybush Woods. Picture: Louisa Wheeler

St David's Cathedral. Picture: Liam Woolley

Thorne Island. Picture: Jackie Lawrence

Primroses on Goodwick Moor. Picture: Marc Evans

Strumble Head. Picture: Aaron Clayton

If you would like to join the camera club and have your pictures featured online and in print, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.