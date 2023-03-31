Liam Arnold, 41, of Three Meadows in Haverfordwest, was caught in possession of amphetamine, cannabis and tetrahydrocannabinol on October 24, 2021.

He appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Friday facing six drug charges.

Arnold pleaded guilty to possession of a class B drug relating to the amphetamine, cannabis and tetrahydrocannabinol.

He denied charges of possession of a class B drug with intent to supply relating to each of those three drugs.

Prosecutor Brian Simpson said the Crown Prosecution Service would seek a trial on the three charges Arnold denied.

David Leathley, defending, told the court that Arnold suffered from a number of medical conditions and used the drugs to self-medicate.

He said the defendant was not planning to sell the drugs, but had “come into some money” and “bulk bought” for his own use.

Judge Christopher Vosper set a trial date for August 2.