A PLAN to eradicate bovine TB in Wales has been published.
Lesley Griffiths, Welsh Government’s rural affairs minister has published a refreshed five-year delivery plan to eradicate the disease from cattle in Wales.
The plan is to build on the progress that has already been made, despite the ever-changing figures.
Currently, new incidents of TB in Welsh herds has fallen by 49 per cent between 2009 and December 2022.
94.7 per cent of herds were TB free at the end of December.
The plan is to work in partnership and to aim for a TB-free Wales by 2041.
Lesley Griffiths said: “I am very aware of the impact of bovine TB on our farming community and the emotional and financial consequences of this disease. It is extremely distressing for farmers who have an outbreak in their herd. That’s why I am clear we must maintain momentum and build on our already extensive programme of measures, to make further progress towards the eradication of bovine TB in Wales.
“Good progress has already been made, with the long-term trends showing a decrease in cases. We must build on this. However, Government cannot do this alone. Partnership working is needed with our farmers and vets to reach our goal of a TB-free Wales.
“The plan I have published today, outlines what we can all do together over the next five years, to build on what has already been achieved. We must all unite to succeed in eradicating this disease.”
Some of the main points in the plan include:
- Integrating a greater level of partnership working, co-design and co-delivery into the programme to build trust, dispel inaccurate information, empower keepers to take control of their TB situation and protect their business.
- Benefits of the partnership approach to be explored through a project in Pembrokeshire which will involve collaborative working at a local level, empowering vets and farmers to make informed decisions and show leadership in disease control.
- New governance arrangements including publicly appointed programme board and technical advisory group to be established which will provide technical expertise on key policy areas including a review of the management of in-calf TB affected cattle.
- Bring forward legislation to reintroduce pre-movement testing for cattle movements within and from the low TB area.
- Extend the requirement for post-movement testing in the intermediate TB areas and enabling the display of TB free herd information on ibTB to support farmers to understand the TB status of cattle they wish to purchase.
- Engagement on TB payments and informed purchasing will begin over the coming months to explore policy options with stakeholders and agree a way forward, making the necessary links with the sustainable farming scheme. Further legislative changes will be required to bring in new policies in these areas.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here