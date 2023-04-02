Lesley Griffiths, Welsh Government’s rural affairs minister has published a refreshed five-year delivery plan to eradicate the disease from cattle in Wales.

The plan is to build on the progress that has already been made, despite the ever-changing figures.

Currently, new incidents of TB in Welsh herds has fallen by 49 per cent between 2009 and December 2022.

94.7 per cent of herds were TB free at the end of December.

The plan is to work in partnership and to aim for a TB-free Wales by 2041.

Lesley Griffiths said: “I am very aware of the impact of bovine TB on our farming community and the emotional and financial consequences of this disease. It is extremely distressing for farmers who have an outbreak in their herd. That’s why I am clear we must maintain momentum and build on our already extensive programme of measures, to make further progress towards the eradication of bovine TB in Wales.

“Good progress has already been made, with the long-term trends showing a decrease in cases. We must build on this. However, Government cannot do this alone. Partnership working is needed with our farmers and vets to reach our goal of a TB-free Wales.

“The plan I have published today, outlines what we can all do together over the next five years, to build on what has already been achieved. We must all unite to succeed in eradicating this disease.”

Some of the main points in the plan include: