Here we look at their cases.

ANN DALEY, 31, of Penycwm, has been jailed for three years after being caught with cocaine hidden in her underwear.

Police found Daley at her home on August 19 alongside co-defendant Andrew McGungle with two bags of cocaine – one with just under a gram and one with around four grams. Cannabis was also found, as well as £5,027.80 in cash, a silver bullion bar and drug paraphernalia – including scales and small bags.

They returned on September 28, and found cocaine in Daley’s underwear, as well as cannabis, around £1,700 in cash and drug paraphernalia – including scales, small bags and bicarbonate of soda.

Daley was jailed by Judge Christopher Vosper for three years, running concurrently, for two charges possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

She also received a one month sentence for each of the two counts of possession of a class B drug, and four months for each of the two counts of possession of criminal property.

ANDREW MCGUNGLE, 53, of Glebelands in Hakin, was caught red-handed twice with cocaine and cannabis along with co-defendant Ann Daley.

McGungle was at Daley’s home when it was searched by police on August 19, and cocaine, cannabis and cash was found.

He was then caught again on September 28, when the same drugs were found, and some of the £1,700 in cash was stashed on his person.

McGungle received a three-year sentence, running concurrently, for both charges of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, and one month, concurrently, for possession of cannabis.

HASAN TASKIN, 35, formerly of West Street, Fishguard, now of Stratford Road, Milford Haven, was jailed for three-and-a-half years at Swansea Crown Court.

Hasan Taskin was snared by a paedophile hunter group using decoy accounts. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Taskin was found to have messaged two ‘girls’ who claimed to be aged 13 and 14, but were actually decoy accounts set up by paedophile hunter groups.

He told the ‘girls’ he wanted to have sex with them, sent one of them a link to a pornographic video, and arranged a taxi to travel to Bristol coach station and bring one of the ‘girls’ back to Fishguard for sex.

Taskin admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and one of intentionally arranging or facilitating the doing of an act which involved the offence of sexual activity with a child.

A charge of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child will lie on file.

As well as the three-and-half year sentence, Taskin was made the subject of a 30-year sexual harm prevention order.

DANIEL MEYLER, 42, formerly of Williams Terrace in Cardigan, was caught by police as he drove across south Wales with heroin hidden in his rectum.

Meyler had driven to Newport in Gwent on October 16, 2021, and bought what he thought was 14 grams of the class A drug.

The police heard he took half a gram of heroin in an alley before “plugging” the rest and heading back home. He was stopped by police on the journey back, and the drugs were discovered.

He had denied he intended to sell it, insisting it was for personal use to allow him to function before he was able to get a Subutex prescription, but after a three-day trial, the jury unanimously found him guilty.

Meyler had admitted possessing 11.7 grams of heroin and supplying cannabis.

Judge Recorder B Siddique jailed him for four years and six months for the heroin supply, with eight months, running concurrently, for supplying cannabis.

PAUL BAKER, 60, of Slade Park, Haverfordwest was jailed for 20 months for breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Paul Baker breached a sexual harm prevention order. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

A 10-year order had been made in October 2018, after Baker was convicted of three offences of making indecent images of children.

Police officers seized Baker’s mobile phone, tablet and smart TV, and it was discovered he had used an anonymous browser to search for ‘child rape’ and ‘toddler porn’.

He had also installed software which allowed him to download and share files more easily – although no images were downloaded on his devices.

Baker admitted the breach.

He was jailed for 20 months, and the sexual harm prevention order remains in place.

DANIEL BOOTH, 32, of Cherry Tree Close in Milford Haven, was sent to prison because of his “flagrant disregard for court orders”.

Booth appeared before magistrates in Haverfordwest on Monday, March 20, charged with driving while disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance.

He had previously pleaded guilty to both offences, which were committed in a Ford Galaxy on Pill Road, Milford Haven, on February 22.

The magistrates handed down the 12-week jail sentence because of Booth's previous convictions of a similar nature and his subsequent “flagrant disregard” for the ruling of the court. He was also banned from driving for 16 months and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.