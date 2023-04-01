Ritchie Coleman, 33, and Emma Calver-Roberts, 32, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Thursday.

Coleman had pleaded guilty on January 5 to producing cannabis and possessing amphetamine.

Both defendants pleaded guilty conspiracy to supply a class A drug – cocaine and conspiracy to supply a class B drug – cannabis.

They pleaded guilty on the basis that their involvement in the conspiracy to supply cocaine was limited to between October and November 2022.

The court heard that the pair had been in a relationship at the time of the offending.

Coleman and Calver-Roberts, both of Vetch Close in Pembroke, will be sentenced once their co-defendants have stood trial, which is set to begin on May 15.

Co-defendants Andrew Jenkins, 50, of North Hill Road in Mount Pleasant, Swansea; Stephen Leyson, 54, Lynne Leyson, 51, and Samson Leyson, 22, all off Capel Dewi in Carmarthen, denied conspiring to supply cannabis between October 26, 2021, and November 30, 2022.

Stephen, Samson, and Lynne Leyson denied a charge of conspiracy to supply cocaine between October 26, 2021, and November 30, 2022, while Stephen Leyson also denied unlawful possession of a small automatic hand gun.

Stephen and Lynne Leyson entered not guilty pleas to charges of possessing criminal property, accused of having £17,190 in their possession, knowing or suspecting it was the product of crime.

Coleman will remain in custody, while Calver-Roberts will continue on conditional bail.