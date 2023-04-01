Hooked@31 in Fishguard closed its doors on January 2nd leaving hundreds of customers who loved the business’ deep fried fayre disappointed.

The closure was unexpected, with a message posted on social media before the Christmas break saying that it would reopen in the new year.

However, in January, owners Charlette and Gethin Rand said that the business would remain closed while their path took a new direction.

“It is the right decision at the right time for us, as a family,” they said, thanking their customers for all the support over the years.

Hooked@31 in Fishguard will re-open for one day on Friday, April 7. (Image: Western Telegraph)

Now the acclaimed chippy has announced that it will reopen for one day only on Good Friday as a pop-up shop.

Hooked will be open from 12pm until 7pm with a special Good Friday menu of award-winning fish and chips and homemade ice creams.

The chip shop will only take orders in store and payment must be in cash.

“We look forward to seeing you,” it posted on social media.

Fish and chip fans will be delighted to see the Rands family back for one day at Hooked@31. (Image: Hooked@31)

In 2020 Hooked@31 was whittled down from 10,500 chippies across the UK to be named one of the top ten in the UK and was also ranked among the top two in Wales in the National Fish & Chip Awards.

In 2021 Hooked@31 was also named as one of the best in Wales as part of the 2021 edition of the Official Guide to the UK’s Quality Fish and Chip Shops.