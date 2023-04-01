George McBeth of Middle Hill, Saundersfoot, is charged with intentionally strangling and beating a woman at Pembroke Dock on February 28 this year.

On the same date he is accused with threatening to smash up all her televisions and attempting to damage her mobile phone.

He is alleged to have harassed the same woman by contacting her indirectly through a third party and by shouting at her on the street. These offences are said to have taken place between February 27 and March 9 this year.

McBeth, 27, is also accused of beating another woman, also at Pembroke Dock on February 28.

He pleaded not guilty to all six charges on March 13 and appeared in front of magistrates in Haverfordwest on March 30 for a bail application hearing.

Magistrates remanded him on conditional bail until his trial on May 24 this year.

Until then he must keep a curfew between 7pm and 7am each day and be ready to present himself to a police officer who asks to see them between these times. He must live and sleep at his home address and must not contact his alleged victim. He is also prohibited from entering Pembroke Dock.