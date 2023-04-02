Fred Clapperton of Coast, Saundersfoot, and Douglas Balish, of The Grove, Narberth were among the chefs who took over the kitchens of Cornerstone in Cardiff on Saturday, 25 March.

Each cooked four course meals for 140 members of South Wales’ business community to raise vital funds to support Tŷ Hafan’s work with children with life-shortening conditions and their families in Wales.

It is the seventh time that the event has taken place since the very first Chefs’ Night Out in 2011. This year’s event saw a whopping £265,000 raised on the night, taking the overall total fundraised by Chefs’ Night Out to £1.1m.

Several of the chefs then went on to help raise yet more money for the children’s hospice by offering their services to the highest bidders to cook for them at home at a later date.

Chefs’ Night Out is the brainchild of David Loosemore, Managing Director of award-winning Cardiff-based property development company Portabella and his friend, Huw Edwards, Head of Auctions, for Seel & Co, also of Cardiff. Journalist and presenter John-Paul Davies was host for the evening.

"Huw and I are absolutely blown away by the runaway success of Saturday night, thanks to the generosity of our chefs, guests and support team," said David.

"It’s a life-changing amount of money to raise for such a wonderful cause that is so close to our hearts."

A group shot of all the participating chefs this year outside Cornerstone, Cardiff (Image: Tŷ Hafan)

The participating chefs were:

Stephen Terry – The Hardwick, Abergavenny;

Roger Jones – The Harrow at Little Bedwin;

Richard Davies – Calcot Manor, the Cotswolds ;

David Kelman – Cowley Manor, Cheltenham;

Hywel Jones – Lucknam Park, near Bath;

Hywel Griffith – Beach House, Oxwich;

Fred Clapperton – Coast Saundersfoot;

Douglas Balish – The Grove, Narberth;

Tom Hine – Penmaenuchaf, Dolgellau;

Tom Simmons – Thomas, Cardiff;

Tom Waters – Gorse, Cardiff;

Grady Atkins – Chez Vous;

Owen Morgan – Asador 44, Cardiff;

Carl Cleghorn, Thornbury Castle, near Bristol.

Rachel Ritter, Head of Major Gifts and Partnerships, said: "It was a privilege to witness the incredible generosity and support that we saw at Chefs’ Night Out this Saturday.

"I can't begin to describe how hard everyone worked to make the event a success and we cannot thank the chefs enough for what they have done for Tŷ Hafan.

"I also want to offer our appreciation to all of the suppliers and helpers without whom this event would not have been possible. And of course, to David and Huw who are superstars and whom we cannot thank enough."