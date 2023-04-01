The county ranked first in Wales for deaths from lung conditions and 76th across the UK as a whole.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there were 87 deaths from respiratory illness for every 100,000 people in Pembrokeshire – putting the area among those with the most deaths by population.

The figures were standardised to account for age differences across different areas.

Separate figures, also from the ONS, show 12.4 per cent of adults in Pembrokeshire are smokers – lower than the UK average of 13.3 per cent.

Thousands of people die from lung conditions every year – such as flu, pneumonia and lung disease. The charity Asthma + Lung UK said the Government must address the 'stark inequality' in lung health across the UK.

Sarah Woolnough, chief executive of the charity, said: “It’s appalling that people across the UK are struggling to breathe, are being rushed to hospital in an emergency and that so many are dying avoidably from their lung conditions.

"We know that people in more deprived areas are more likely to have worse lung health, often with no choice but to live in poorer quality housing, more polluted areas with higher smoking rates.

"We need to tackle the lung health lottery head on," Ms Woolnough urged.

Across the UK, four of the 10 worst places for respiratory deaths are in the north west of England – with Knowsley in Merseyside topping the list with 178 deaths per 100,000 people.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are working hard to improve lung health across the country – including by investing millions in research and backing the NHS’s targeted lung health checks programme, which aims to detect conditions including lung cancer earlier and faster.

“We’ve set ambitious clean air targets to reduce the health impacts of air pollution – ensuring reductions are made where concentrations are highest – and we’re committed to delivering on our Smokefree ambition by 2030.”