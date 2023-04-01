Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault which took place on a Pembrokeshire bus yesterday.
A woman was allegedly assaulted at around 4.25pm yesterday, Friday, March 31, after boarding the 302 bus to Hubberston at Picton Place, Haverfordwest.
Police say that a 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault in connection to the incident and released on police bail.
Officers are particularly keen to find a woman who was on the bus, who they believe filmed the incident on her mobile phone.
They would also like to speak to anyone else with information that could help their investigation.
If you have any information, please contact Dyfed-Powys Police in one of the following ways:
Online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, through the 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk email or by ringing 101. Quote reference: DP-20230331-382.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article