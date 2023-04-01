A woman was allegedly assaulted at around 4.25pm yesterday, Friday, March 31, after boarding the 302 bus to Hubberston at Picton Place, Haverfordwest.

Police say that a 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault in connection to the incident and released on police bail.

Officers are particularly keen to find a woman who was on the bus, who they believe filmed the incident on her mobile phone.

They would also like to speak to anyone else with information that could help their investigation.

If you have any information, please contact Dyfed-Powys Police in one of the following ways:

Online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, through the 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk email or by ringing 101. Quote reference: DP-20230331-382.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.