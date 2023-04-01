The weekly top ten released by Facebook group Pembrokeshire Petrol Price Watch shows prices from forecourts throughout the county.

The group posts weekly updates on the top ten cheapest fuel pumps for both diesel and unleaded in the county.

Here is the list for this weekend, courtesy of member John Durham.

Top Ten Petrol Standard Unleaded E10

No. 1 - 136.9p: Tesco Milford Haven.

No. 2 - 137.7p: Gulf, North Road, Milford.

No. 3 - 139.7p: Asda Pembroke Dock .

No. 4 - 139.9p: Crossways, Neyland; Green Garage, Pembroke; Robeston Wathen; Tesco, Pembroke Dock.

No. 5 - 141.9p: Pelcomb; Tesco, Haverfordwest.

No. 6 - 142.9p: Square and Compass; Morrisons, Haverfordwest .

No. 7 - 143.9p: FiveWays, Tenby; Kiln Park, Tenby; Crymych; Lamphey.

No. 8 - 144.9p: Begelly/Kilgetty; Fishguard, Pendre Garage.

No. 9 - 145.9p: Llandewi Velfrey ; Gernant Garage, Maenclochog; Murco Garage, Maenclochog.

No. 10 - 146.9p: Glandy Cross, Nr Clunderwen.

Highest:- 149.9p Goodwick.

Top Ten Standard Diesel B7

No. 1 - 143.9p: Kiln Park, Tenby.

No. 2 - 149.9p: FiveWays, Tenby; Begelly/Kilgetty.

No. 3 - 151.9p: Crymych .

No. 4/- 152.9p: Robeston Wathen.

No. 5 - 153.7p: Gulf,North Road, Milford.

No. 6 - 154.9p: Gernant Garage, Maenclochog; Pentlepoir The Old Pump ; Pentlepoir Murco Garage.

No. 7 - 155.9p: Llandewi Velfrey .

No. 8 - 156.9p: Crossways, Neyland ; Green Garage, Pembroke ; Tesco, Milford Haven.

No. 9 - 157.9p: Glandy Cross, Nr Clunderwen; Tesco, Pembroke Dock .

No. 10 - 158.7p: Asda, Pembroke Dock.

Highest :- 168.9p Goodwick.

The average price of a litre of unleaded petrol in the UK is 146.63p while diesel is 164.26p.

The RAC has called the discrepancy shocking as both fuels are currently selling for around 114.5p on the wholesale market.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “The forecourt price disparity between petrol and diesel across the UK is absolutely shocking given their wholesale prices are now virtually identical.

“The price of a litre of diesel should have already come down to around 152p, and now the wholesale price is the same as petrol at 114p we really should soon be seeing forecourts displaying prices of 147p.

“Sadly, this seems unlikely given current retailer behaviour. Instead, the big four supermarkets, which dominate UK fuel retailing, are charging an outrageous of 162p a litre on average.

“They remain totally resolute in their refusal to cut their prices substantially which is nothing short of scandalous, particularly in a cost-of-living crisis. The sole national retailer prepared to buck this trend appears to be membership-only chain Costco, which is charging just under 150p a litre for diesel at the moment.

“We are also seeing many independent retailers charging far less than their supermarket rivals which is a sign of how much fuel retailing has changed.

“If smaller retailers can afford to make ends meet with lower margins and smaller sales volumes, then what excuse can the supermarkets possibly have for keeping their diesel prices so high?

“We hope the Competition and Markets Authority, which is currently reviewing the road fuel market in the UK, is keeping a watchful eye on this pricing behaviour as we believe it’s against the interests of diesel drivers up and down the country.”