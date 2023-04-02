The run is in support of children’s services across the Hywel Dda University Health Board and Action for Children.

The much-loved event sees hundreds of motorcyclists collecting and delivering Easter eggs throughout Pembrokeshire.

The run will commence at 1pm on April 2 at The Commons car park in Pembroke.

The group will travel through many of the towns in south Pembrokeshire and finish the run at Pill Social Centre, Cellar Hill, Milford Haven SA73 2QT before the eggs and donations are delivered.

The 3 Amigos and Dollies - and maybe the Easter bunny! - will set off today on their Easter egg run. (Image: Hywel Dda Health Charities)

Mark James, a member of the 3 Amigos Motorcycle Group, said: “This is the 18th year the 3 Amigos and Dollies have been doing the Easter egg run.

“We are proud to be able to help the NHS and Action for Children. Bringing smiles to the children of Pembrokeshire doesn't stop at Christmas.”

Katie Hancock, fundraising officer, said: “Once again the 3 Amigos Motorcycle Group and Dollies are going above and beyond to support children’s services in Hywel Dda University Health Board.

“Their famous toy run was a huge success at Christmas, it brought cheer to many children supported across the Hywel Dda region. We can’t thank them enough for their time, effort and dedication to fundraising. If you can, please support the 3 Amigos this Easter!”

For more information on the 3 Amigos and the Dollies contact Ness on 07971 774893 or Mark on 07585 040206.