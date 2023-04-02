Described on the website as the "Ultimate Wildlife Experience", the island is brimming with wildlife from Puffins and seals to Dolphins and Razorbills.

The Skomer Island website reads: "Located less than a mile off the beautiful Pembrokeshire coast, Skomer is truly a wonderful place to visit.

"Between April and July, Skomer is well known for its puffins, but there is so much more to this National Nature Reserve - including Manx shearwaters, dolphins, seals, razorbills, and so much more!"

So beautiful is the island, it featured alongside Sir David Attenborough in the recent BBC series Wild Isles.

"Hey Mum, we're on the telly!"



It may not have escaped your notice that #Skomer is set to feature in the brand new BBC Wild Isles series! The first episode airs this evening at 7pm.



Popcorn at the ready!

The public are able to visit Skomer Island between April and September.

Here is everything you need to know about planning a trip to the famous island.

How to get to Skomer Island?





Skomer Island can be accessed via boat.

Pembrokeshire Island Boat Trips run tours to or around the island between April and September.

Skomer landing passes range in price from £24 to £44 depending on the time of year you are travelling.

The boat trip website explains: "A 15-minute boat ride takes you to enjoy one of the most incredible wildlife experiences in Britain.

"The 5-hour Skomer Island day trip is a great way to explore an unspoilt and stunning island at your own pace.

"The trip includes all travel there and back on a short boat ride of 15 minutes each way, plus 4.5 hours on the island itself to take in the views."

Boat trips around the island are also available.

There are a variety of options ranging from your own private charter, a Skomer cruise or safari, a seabird spectacular, or a Grassholm gannetry experience.

Prcies can be found on the Pembrokeshire Island Boat Trips website.

What to do on Skomer Island?





According to the Skomer Island website, there are several options when it comes to visiting:

Day trip - spend 5 hours exploring the island.

The website says: "You'll be greeted by staff and volunteers, before being left to explore this island paradise at your own pace."

Overnight stay - You can stay for two or three nights at the Skomer Island three star hostel.

The website says: "Nestled at the heart of the island you'll have the chance to get to know our noisiest and most numerous resident: the Manx shearwater."

Guided trips - private operators run trips over to Skomer throughout the season.

These trips range from overnight photography workshops to wildlife watching day trips.

School trips

Private landers - if you have your own boat you are able to land on Skomer between 10am and 4pm, Tuesday - Sunday.

Skomer Island officials request private landers call in advance. They must also pay and receive a welcome talk.

Events - there are a range of events available on the island from yoga retreats to birding weekends.

Volunteer - the island offers weekly and long-term volunteering opportunities for people to get involved in.

Skomer Island puffin numbers at a record high

Puffin numbers have reached record numbers in 2023.

The first of the Skomer Island annual counts took place in March with a record number, 42,513 puffins recorded.

PUFFIN NEWS



The first of our annual #puffin counts was carried out last night, with a RECORD BREAKING 42,513 birds recorded on and around Skomer. Excellent start to the season!



For more on visiting #Skomer, please visit our website ☞ https://t.co/9bc5pAGsh1@WTSWW pic.twitter.com/8OqAZSzunT — Skomer Island (@skomer_island) March 28, 2023

In a Tweet, Skomer Island officials said: "The first of our annual #puffin counts was carried out last night, with a RECORD BREAKING 42,513 birds recorded on and around Skomer.

"Excellent start to the season!"

These numbers break last year's record of around 39,000 puffins, which was said to be the highest number recorded since World War II.

According to Wildlife Trust South and West Wales, those numbers represented an increase of 240 per cent in the last ten years.

Birds are counted by Skomer Island staff.

They have to be counted twice, by two separate counters and the numbers from the pair have to be within 10% of each other or they have to do the count again.