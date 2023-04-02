Hulk and Timmy are a wonderful and comical duo . (Image: Greenacres Animal Rescue)

Hulk and Timmy are a wonderful and comical duo of male castrated ferrets currently at Greenacres Animal Rescue near Haverfordwest.

Hulk is the darker polecat colour and Timmy the Silver. Both are friendly and handle well. They will make someone wonderful pets.

Greenacres says that ferrets need plenty of space to play, stash food and entertain themselves. They also need someone who has time to interact with them on a daily basis.

Greenacres will need to see all housing before adoption can be granted.

“Housing can never be too big but can be too small,”said Greenacres. “Large ferret courts are wonderful with bedding areas and play areas separate.”

Hulk and Timmy are both neutered, microchipped and up to date with parasite treatment.

The second pair of fantastic ferrets are Ginny and Harry, a pair of sweet and friendly ferrets looking for a loving, ferret-savvy home.

Ginny is tiny, a petite and very pretty polecat girl and Harry is a more robust but nice black eyed white/silver type.

Both are lovely and they would make wonderful, comical pets. Greenacres only rehomes ferrets to inside, pet homes with large cages, and homes where they will have time out of their enclosures to play and interact with their families. Both Ginny and Harry are neutered.

Ahead of National Ferret Day, the RSPCA revealed that since 2020 the charity has received 2,510 calls regarding ferret welfare and 882 of these related to abandonments.

RSPCA small animals expert Dr Jane Tyson said: “Sadly we are seeing an increase in many small animals coming into our care including ferrets and rabbits.

“We think this may be because new owners underestimate their complex needs, so we would always urge people to do their research before getting them.

“Ferrets can make wonderful pets and although they are misunderstood they are charming, cheeky, playful and inquisitive characters.

“Ideally they should be kept in pairs or groups as they’re very sociable. They can sleep for up to 20 hours a day but when they’re awake they’re very active and busy so they need lots of enrichment.”

To adopt Ginny and Harry or Hulk and Timmy, visit the Greenacres website linked above.