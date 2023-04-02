The Honda 420 2018 a quad, thought to be worth around £6,000, was reported to have been stolen from Cllr Jamie Adams' Keyston Hill Farm in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Also taken were a Stihl Ms181 chainsaw, worth around £260, and a Stihl Ms181c chainsaw, worth around £300.

This is the second farm theft in less than a week. Between 6pm on Sunday, March 26 and 3pm on Monday, March 27 a RAPPA yards mobile sheep handling race was taken from land off the Pembroke to Loveston road.

This essential equipment was taken at the height of lambing and has led shepherd Katherine Watkins to issue an emotional plea for its return.

“To whoever took it, thanks for breaking the spirt of someone who has just done seven weeks of 20-hour days trying to be the best they can be," she said.

“I am currently 3/4 the way through lambing nearly 500 ewes by myself and losing this kit is so detrimental to my business and stock management.

“I’m sure elements of exhaustion aren’t helping, but I really feel like it’s just becoming too hard!

“I now have ewes with baby lambs urgently needing to be drafted off the lambing block to go to fresh grass, and without the Rappa it’s going to be even harder.”

Anybody with any information on either theft should contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101.