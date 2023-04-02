Police are appealing for information about a missing teenager believed to be in the Dyfed-Powys force area.
Wesley is aged 15. He’s described as being around 6ft tall, clean shaven with short, brown hair and is thought to be wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a navy hoodie.
He's from the Greater Manchester area, but police believe he’s in Aberystwyth.
If you have you seen Wesley, or have information that might help police find him Please, lcontact police, either online through orlo.uk/LDaQ0, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or ringing 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here