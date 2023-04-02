Wesley is aged 15. He’s described as being around 6ft tall, clean shaven with short, brown hair and is thought to be wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a navy hoodie.

He's from the Greater Manchester area, but police believe he’s in Aberystwyth.

If you have you seen Wesley, or have information that might help police find him Please, lcontact police, either online through orlo.uk/LDaQ0, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or ringing 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.