Sarah Lewis, of Three Meadows Haverfordwest, damaged the cell at Haverfordwest Police Station on August 10 last year.

The 24-year-old appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court last week to plead guilty to causing criminal damage to property valued under £5000, intending to destroy or damage the property or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged.

Magistrates ordered her to pay £100 compensation as well as an £80 fine. She must also pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

The court took Lewis’ guilty plea into account when imposing its sentence. Lewis will have the total of £297 deducted from her benefits.