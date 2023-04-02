In March the unit made 33 drug or drink drive related arrests, dealt with 22 uninsured vehicles, five untaxed and made one arrest for aggravated TWOC (taking without owner’s consent) and one for dangerous driving.

The unit also seized more than 30 grammes of illegal drugs last month. As well as this, officers made five possession of cocaine arrests and two possession of cannabis arrests.

They also arrested two people for possession with intent to supply class A drugs and one person for possession of Valium.

The Roads Policing Unit made two arrests for possession of offensive weapons and two for criminal damage.

It also arrested people suspected of breach of the peace, harassment, stalking and child neglect.

Officers arrested one criminal on recall to prison and one person who was wanted on warrant.

In the first three months of 2023 the RPU has made 99 drug or drink drive related arrests, seized over 300g of controlled drugs and dealt with 61 uninsured vehicles.