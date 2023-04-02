A Pembrokeshire couple has appeared in court charged with importing 800 grammes of drugs through Heathrow and possessing 252 grammes with intent to supply.
Alexandra Rawson,35, and Kane Saxton 31, both of Dinas Cross, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 28.
They were both charged with Importing 800 grammes of cannabis at Heathrow on September 26, 2019.
The pair was also charged with possessing 252.84 grammes of cannabis in Fishguard on January 30 2020 with an intent to supply.
Magistrates declined jurisdiction and the case was sent to Swansea Crown Court for trial. A preliminary hearing will take place later this month.
Saxton and Rawson were released on unconditional bail until then.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article