Alexandra Rawson,35, and Kane Saxton 31, both of Dinas Cross, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Tuesday, March 28.

They were both charged with Importing 800 grammes of cannabis at Heathrow on September 26, 2019.

The pair was also charged with possessing 252.84 grammes of cannabis in Fishguard on January 30 2020 with an intent to supply.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and the case was sent to Swansea Crown Court for trial. A preliminary hearing will take place later this month.

Saxton and Rawson were released on unconditional bail until then.